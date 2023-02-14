Euronext publishes commodities data delayed by ION attack

Adds details, context

PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Euronext ENX.PA published on Tuesday its Commitments of traders (COT) report for commodity derivatives after a delay of nearly a week as a result of disruption from a ransomware attack on financial data firm ION Group.

Euronext said in a website message it decided to release the data after all participants were able to report commodities positions for Friday Feb. 3, the final day of the period covered by the weekly figures.

Euronext usually issues its COT report on Wednesdays and a spokesperson said the next publication would be released as normal this Wednesday.

ION on Jan. 31 reported a cyber attack at ION Markets UK's cleared derivatives division.

The attack, for which hacking group Lockbit claimed responsibility, affected ION customers including brokerages, hedge funds and some of the world's biggest banks.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a regulator, has postponed twice the publication of its weekly COT report because of a lack of data linked to the ransomware attack on ION.

Euronext's data published on Tuesday showed that financial investors increased slightly their in the exchange's wheat futures and options, which are a price benchmark for the European grain market.

