Euronext offers 5.5 bln euros in cash, shares to buy Allfunds

February 22, 2023 — 11:17 am EST

Written by Huw Jones and Andres Gonzalez for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA has submitted an indicative offer in a combination of shares and cash to buy fund distribution firm Allfunds ALLFG.AS for 5.5 billion euros, according to a statement published on Wednesday.

Euronext said it was in active discussions with Allfunds' largest shareholders about a takeover, and the offer was under consideration by the board of the company.

Euronext is offering a total of 8.75 euros per share, consisting in 5.69 euros per share in cash plus 0.04059 new Euronext shares.

Jefferies analysts said in a report published after the announcement that Deutsche Boerse could also emerge as a bidder, given its greater flexibility on calibrating a cash and share-based offer.

Hellman & Friedman is Allfunds' largest shareholder, with a 34.3% stake, while BNP Paribas controls 12.1% of the group. Credit Suisse sold an 8.6% stake in Allfunds in October last year.

Allfunds shares soared as much as 29% to 9.445 euros following the news, hitting their highest level since May and were last up 17.4% at 8.61 euros. Euronext shares fell 7.3%.

Madrid-based Allfunds was listed in Amsterdam in 2021, in a deal that gave the fund distribution firm a valuation of about 7.2 billion euros, but since then, its shares have suffered from rising inflation. It closed on Tuesday with a market cap of 4.6 billion euros.

Euronext said there was no certainty that it would make a binding offer.

The offer was first reported by Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, Andres Gonzalez; editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Bernadette Baum)

