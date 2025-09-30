Euronext N.V. (EUXTF) Price Target Increased by 16.25% to 178.95

The average one-year price target for Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) has been revised to $178.95 / share. This is an increase of 16.25% from the prior estimate of $153.94 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $138.50 to a high of $210.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.71% from the latest reported closing price of $96.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronext N.V.. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EUXTF is 0.34%, an increase of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 19,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 2,226K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUXTF by 15.79% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 2,008K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares , representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUXTF by 15.24% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,708K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,253K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares , representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUXTF by 1.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 782K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 684K shares , representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EUXTF by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.