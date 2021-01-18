Euronext Names Delphine D'Amarzit CEO Of Euronext Paris, Effective March 15 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Euronext N.V. (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA) announced Monday the appointment of Delphine d'Amarzit as CEO of Euronext Paris and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V.

The appointment will be effective from March 15, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Euronext also announced that Anthony Attia, currently CEO of Euronext Paris and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., has been appointed as Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade. In his new capacity, Attia will oversee Euronext's Equity, Debt and Fund listing franchise and the Corporate Services business, as well as Clearing, Custody and Settlement activities at Group level.

Attia will be instrumental in the expected integration of the Borsa Italiana Group activities. In order to fully focus on his expanded Group-level strategic and business responsibilities, Attia will be handing over his current positions.

d'Amarzit joins from Orange Bank where, as Deputy CEO, she was responsible for the oversight of the Operations, Credit, Finance, Risk and Compliance functions. She had held senior positions within the French Treasury Department for several years. From 2007 to 2009, she was also in charge of financial and economic affairs at the office of the Prime Minister.

