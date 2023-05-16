News & Insights

Euronext looking at Romania to expand its maize contract

May 16, 2023 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

GENEVA, May 16 (Reuters) - Euronext is looking at Romania, the largest maize exporter in the European Union, as a physical delivery zone for its maize (corn) futures 0#EMA: as part of a push to increase activity in the contract, the European market operator said on Tuesday.

"Before the EU enlargement to eastern European countries we were net exporters, today we are importers. The question is where to be if you want to capture those flows," Nicholas Kennedy, head of commodities at Euronext, told Reuters on the sidelines of the GrainCom conference.

He added that the exchange was still consulting operators on how to best develop the contract and that it was also looking at a further expansion on the Rhine, without giving details.

The exchange had already launched two new physical delivery points for the contract in Dunkirk, northern France, and Ghent, Belgium, in 2019 in addition to the initial delivery points in southwest France.

The delivery point in Romania would most likely be the port of Constanta and it would take maize from EU origins, he said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)

