Euronext launches 1.8 bln eur capital hike, seals Borsa Italiana takeover

Pan-European stock market operator Euronext on Thursday announced a capital increase worth around 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion), as it completed a previously announced takeover of the Borsa Italiana exchange.

Euronext said the capital hike will take the form of a rights issue priced at 59.65 euros per share, with a subscription ratio of two offer shares for every five existing ordinary shares.

Euronext last year beat off competition from rivals SIX and Deutsche Boerse to secure the deal for Borsa Italiana, then owned by London Stock Exchange LSEG.L.

With its completion, "Euronext delivers on its ambition to build the leading pan-European market infrastructure," Chairman and Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah said.

($1 = 0.8251 euros)

