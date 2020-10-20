Euronext hopes for smooth market open after previous day's glitches

PARIS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext ENX.PA said it hoped to ensure a smooth opening of trade on Tuesday, after having been plagued by technical glitches the previous day.

Euronext had suffered two glitches, one that froze morning transactions in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris and another at the close, when much of the key trading activity happens.

"Post session has run successfully and Euronext is in a position to ensure smooth market opening," the operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added, however, that transactions on Oct. 19 after 1730 Central European Time (CET) were not valid and that closing prices present in its Euronext File Service should be discarded.

Monday's glitches were the latest in a string of breakdowns on international exchanges this year.

These included a hardware failure this month at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, cyberattacks on New Zealand's stock exchange NZX.NZ, and a software glitch at Germany's electronic trading platform Xetra, managed by Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

