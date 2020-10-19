Euronext halts trading on all products due to tech glitch

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext ENX.PA said it halted trading in all its cash and derivatives products on Monday due to a technical issue, affecting equities trading in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris.

"We are working to resolve this issue and we will provide an update as soon as possible regarding the expected pre-opening time and resumption of trading," Euronext, which operates the CAC, said.

A spokesperson for the company declined to provide further details on the reason or the expected duration of the outage.

France's blue-chip index CAC 40 .FCHI was up 0.8% at 4,976.15 points before the halt. Germany's DAX .GDAXI and London's FTSE 100 .FTSE have all drifted lower in the last 30 minutes.

The outage follows a severe one on the Tokyo Stock Exchange earlier this month, which brought stock markets in Japan to a complete standstill, in the worst-ever outage for the world’s third-largest equity market.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Tomasz Janowski)

((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 20 7542 7015; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.