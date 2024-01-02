Euronext experiencing technical issue for some indexes with Helsinki and Stockholm components

Updates to say 212 indexes now affected

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Euronext is experiencing a technical issue causing incorrect index calculation on 212 different indexes that include components listed in Helsinki and Stockholm, the exchange operator said in a Tuesday statement.

Some stocks-based indexes are currently incorrectly broadcasting, and Euronext has identified resolution steps to fix the issue and will communicate when the issue is fixed, it said.

Euronext said earlier 79 indexes were affected by the technical issue.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Alun John)

