Euronext experiencing technical issue for some indexes with Helsinki and Stockholm components

January 02, 2024 — 06:49 am EST

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Euronext is experiencing a technical issue causing incorrect index calculation on 212 different indexes that include components listed in Helsinki and Stockholm, the exchange operator said in a Tuesday statement.

Some stocks-based indexes are currently incorrectly broadcasting, and Euronext has identified resolution steps to fix the issue and will communicate when the issue is fixed, it said.

Euronext said earlier 79 indexes were affected by the technical issue.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
