Euronext examining glitches on derivatives contracts

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Pan-European financial markets operator Euronext ENX.PA said on Thursday that it was investigating some technical glitches that had affected its index derivatives.

Euronext, which runs the Paris, Milan and Amsterdam stock markets among others, said index derivatives contracts had been suspended, although trading in other areas was not affected and proceeding as normal.

Euronext had suffered a major outage last October.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

