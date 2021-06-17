ENX

Euronext examining glitches on derivatives contracts

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Pan-European financial markets operator Euronext said on Thursday that it was investigating some technical glitches that had affected its index derivatives.

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Pan-European financial markets operator Euronext ENX.PA said on Thursday that it was investigating some technical glitches that had affected its index derivatives.

Euronext, which runs the Paris, Milan and Amsterdam stock markets among others, said index derivatives contracts had been suspended, although trading in other areas was not affected and proceeding as normal.

Euronext had suffered a major outage last October.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More