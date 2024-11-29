Euronext downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC

HSBC downgraded Euronext (EUXTF) to Hold from Buy with a EUR 110 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EUXTF:
- Euronext price target raised to EUR 124.90 from EUR 119 at Morgan Stanley
- Euronext price target raised to EUR 128 from EUR 125 at Citi
- Euronext price target raised to EUR 115 from EUR 106 at Deutsche Bank
- Euronext price target raised to EUR 125 from EUR 114 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.