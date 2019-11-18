Euronext Confirms Talks With BME For Potential Offer

(RTTNews) - Euronext N.V. (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA), a pan-European exchange, on Monday confirmed that it is in talks with the Board of Directors of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles or BME regarding an offer for BME.

The company made the announcement in response to recent press speculation regarding a potential offer from Euronext for BME.

Euronext now said the talks may or may not lead to an offer being made. The company will make a further announcement as and when appropriate.

In Paris, Euronext shares were trading at 71.50 euros, down 0.49 percent.

