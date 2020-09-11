Markets

Euronext Confirms Talks To Make Bid To Acquire Borsa Italiana From LSE - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Euronext (ENXB.BE, ENX.BR, ENX.AS, ENX.PA) confirmed Friday that it is currently in discussions with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Equity (CDP Equity) to submit an offer to acquire the business and key operational assets of Borsa Italiana from London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L).

Euronext said a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

