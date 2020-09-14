US Markets
Euronext confirms non-binding offer to buy Borsa Italiana

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Euronext has submitted a non-binding offer to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc to buy Borsa Italiana, the pan-European exchange confirmed on Monday.

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Euronext ENX.PA has submitted a non-binding offer to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc LSE.L to buy Borsa Italiana, the pan-European exchange confirmed on Monday.

Euronext's partners in the offer include Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Equity CDP.ULand Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, it said in a statement.

There can be no certainty that this will lead to a transaction, Euronext added.

"This transformational project would effectively position the newly formed group to deliver the ambition of further building the backbone of the Capital Markets Union in Europe, while at the same time supporting local economies," it said.

Euronext and CDP confirmed on Friday they were in talks to make a joint bid for Borsa Italiana, as Germany's Deutsche Boerse submitted a rival offer and one from Swiss exchange Six was expected.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jason Neely)

