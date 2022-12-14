Euronet's (EEFT) Ren Platform to Aid BNC's Digitization Efforts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT announced that its Ren Payments Platform is expected to work as the foundational technology for Indonesian digital bank Bank Neo Commerce or BNC’s digital payments transformation plan. The agreement highlights the technological prowess of EEFT, a leading financial technology solutions provider.

Euronet’s Ren Payments Platform is likely to make BNC’s digital payments safer and faster, enhancing the experience for customers. The deal will enable EEFT to provide solutions for a range of BNC’s payments services, incorporating transactions through cards and accounts. It is likely to boost Ren Payments Platform’s use in the long term.

Over the past five years, Indonesian retail digital payments surged 500% to $72 billion. It is expected to further increase 60-80% in the next four or five years. Hence, the strategic alliance with BNC will likely boost traffic to the Ren Payments Platform. More transactions are likely to drive top-line growth for Euronet.

BNC had 18.4 million of total clients as of June 2022, along with active users of up to 3 million per month. By the end of this year, the bank is expected to add 15 million clients, marking significant growth in its customer base. The strategic alliance with EEFT is expected to accelerate its business momentum.

Working in different industries around the globe, the Ren Payments Platform processes billions of transactions for EEFT every year. The latest deal is expected to boost its footprint in the high-growth Asia-Pacific region. Its geographic and product-diverse business is expected to play a crucial role in generating growth, going ahead.

Price Performance

Euronet shares have improved 7.4% in the past three months against the 1.6% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Euronet currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are MGIC Investment Corporation MTG, XP Inc. XP and NerdWallet, Inc. NRDS, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Milwaukee, WI-based MGIC Investment is a private mortgage insurance and other products provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTG’s current-year bottom line is pegged at $2.86 per share, indicating 49.7% year-over-year growth.

Headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, XP is a leading financial products and services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XP’s 2022 bottom line is pegged at $1.43 per share, indicating 23.3% year-over-year growth.

Based in San Francisco, NerdWallet is a digital platform operator connecting individuals and businesses with financial products suppliers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NRDS’ 2022 earnings signals a 74.4% improvement from that reported a year ago.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XP Inc. (XP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.