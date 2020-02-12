Euronet's (EEFT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT delivered fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Also, the bottom line improved 19% year over year on higher revenues and a greater number of transactions.



The company’s net income soared 73.6% to $1.91 earnings per share in the quarter under review.



Total revenues were $694 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.



Euronet’s total transactions were 1.28 billion, having increased 19% year over year.



Adjusted operating income rose nearly 26% to $107.2 million.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Segmental Results



EFT Processing Segment’s total revenues grew 21% (23% in constant currency) year over year on the back of higher transactions and a rise in operated ATMs. Adjusted EBITDA of $71.9 million soared 55% (58% at cc) from the year-ago period. Operating income was $52.5 million, up 134% year over year (up 139% on constant currency basis).



The epay Segment’s total revenues inched up 1% year over year to $218 million (4% up on constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $35.3 million, improving 15% from the year-earlier figure (18% up on constant currency basis). Operating income stands at $33.6 million, up 15% year over year (17% on constant currency basis). Reported transactions were 437 million, up 27% year over year. This segmental growth was driven by consistent digital media.

The Money Transfer Segment’s total revenues climbed 3% (4% at cc) year over year to $281.9 million, backed by 4% higher transactions. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $41.3 million, reflecting a 7% decline (5% decrease at cc) from the prior-year quarter. Operating income totaled $33 million, up 15% in constant currency. This segment reported total transactions of 29.7 million, up 4% year over year.



Corporate and Other Segment reported an expense of $11.9 million for the reported quarter, up 21.4% year over year.



Q120 Guidance



Euronet expects adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2020 to be nearly 95 cents (assuming forex and share price to be stable), worse than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.



Financial Update



Total assets at fourth-quarter end were $4.6 billion, up 40.2% from the level at 2018 end.



Cash and cash equivalents skyrocketed nearly 104.2% to $786.1 million from the figure at 2018 end.



Debt obligations, net of current portion surged 85% year over year to $1.09 billion.



Full-Year Update



For 2019, the company’s revenues came in at $2.7 billion, up 8% year over year.



Zacks Rank



Euronet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Insurers



Among other players from the insurance industry having reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of Mastercard Incorporated MA, Synchrony Financial SYF and Discover Financial Services DFS beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.