Euronet's (EEFT) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Tumble Y/Y

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of 55 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.7%. Also, the bottom line fell 35.3% year over year due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting its business.



The company witnessed transaction declines in the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with lower operating income.



The company’s net income plunged 93.5% to 4 cents per share in the quarter under review.



Total revenues were $583.9 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.



Operating income fell nearly 44% to $31.6 million in the first quarter.



Total operating expenses of $552.3 million were up 5.9% year over year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Quote

Segmental Results



EFT Processing Segment’s total revenues inched up 0.1% (3% in constant currency) year over year on the back of higher transactions. Adjusted EBITDA of $25.2 million dropped 25% (down 23% at cc) from the year-ago period. Operating income of $4.9 million slumped 71% year over year (down 71% on constant currency basis) due to fewer European ATM transactions.



The epay Segment’s total revenues slipped 2% year over year to $172.9 million (1% up on constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $18.3 million, decreasing 8% from the year-earlier figure (down 5% on constant currency basis). Operating income of $16.5 million deteriorated 8% year over year (down 6% on constant currency basis) due to SG & A investments made throughout 2019. Reported transactions were 447 million, up 32% year over year. This segmental growth was driven by improved numbers across Europe and very solid contributions from India.



The Money Transfer Segment’s total revenues climbed 4% (5% at cc) year over year to $266.3 million, backed by 3% higher transactions. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $30.9 million, reflecting a 20% decline (18% decrease at cc) from the prior-year quarter. Operating income totaled $22.3 million, down 25% in constant currency. This segment reported total transactions of 27.4 million, up 3% year over year.



Corporate and Other Segment reported an expense of $12.1 million for the quarter, up 28.7% year over year.



Financial Update



Total assets at first-quarter end were $4.2 billion, down 10.2% from the level at 2019 end.



Cash and cash equivalents plunged 9.62% to $709.5 million from the figure at 2019 end.



Debt obligations, net of current portion, dipped 0.7% year over year to $1.08 billion from the level at 2019 end.



Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players



Euronet carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Of the other companies in the same space that already reported first-quarter earnings, the bottom-line results of American Express Company AXP and Mastercard Incorporated MA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while that of Synchrony Financial SYF missed the same

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.