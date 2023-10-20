Euronet Worldwide Sees Increased Q4 Earnings, Above View

(RTTNews) - Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT), an electronic payment services provider, on Friday said that it expects a rise in earnings for the fourth-quarter of 2023, above analysts' estimates.

For the final quarter, excluding items, the company projects income per share of $1.75. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $1.68 per share, for the quarter.

For fourth-quarter of 2022, EEFT had recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.39.

In addition, the payment services provider anticipates its full-year 2024 adjusted income per share to grow 10 percent to 15 per cent, which is consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates. Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to register income per share of $8.24, for 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.