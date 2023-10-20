News & Insights

Markets
EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Sees Increased Q4 Earnings, Above View

October 20, 2023 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT), an electronic payment services provider, on Friday said that it expects a rise in earnings for the fourth-quarter of 2023, above analysts' estimates.

For the final quarter, excluding items, the company projects income per share of $1.75. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $1.68 per share, for the quarter.

For fourth-quarter of 2022, EEFT had recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.39.

In addition, the payment services provider anticipates its full-year 2024 adjusted income per share to grow 10 percent to 15 per cent, which is consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates. Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to register income per share of $8.24, for 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EEFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.