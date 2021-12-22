Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Euronet Worldwide's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Euronet Worldwide had debt of US$1.20b, up from US$1.13b in one year. However, it does have US$1.72b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$519.7m.

How Healthy Is Euronet Worldwide's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:EEFT Debt to Equity History December 22nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Euronet Worldwide had liabilities of US$1.64b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.39b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$1.72b in cash and US$152.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.16b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Euronet Worldwide has a market capitalization of US$6.24b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Euronet Worldwide boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly Euronet Worldwide's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Euronet Worldwide can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Euronet Worldwide may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Euronet Worldwide actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

Although Euronet Worldwide's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$519.7m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$245m, being 109% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Euronet Worldwide's debt use. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Euronet Worldwide, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

