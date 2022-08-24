Euronet Worldwide, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EEFT)) market cap declines to US$4.7b but insiders who sold US$1.1m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) sold US$1.1m worth of stock at an average price of US$111 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market valuation decreased by US$395m after the stock price dropped 7.8% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Euronet Worldwide Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Michael Brown, sold US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$111 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$94.51. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Michael Brown was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:EEFT Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Euronet Worldwide Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Euronet Worldwide insiders own 5.2% of the company, worth about US$242m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Euronet Worldwide insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Euronet Worldwide insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Euronet Worldwide.

But note: Euronet Worldwide may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.