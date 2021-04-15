Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Insiders Have Been Selling

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide

The Independent Director, Andrzej Olechowski, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$337k worth of shares at a price of US$135 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$148). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 20% of Andrzej Olechowski's stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Andrzej Olechowski.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:EEFT Insider Trading Volume April 15th 2021

Insider Ownership of Euronet Worldwide

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Euronet Worldwide insiders own 4.4% of the company, currently worth about US$341m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Euronet Worldwide Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Euronet Worldwide shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Euronet Worldwide insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Euronet Worldwide. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Euronet Worldwide you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

