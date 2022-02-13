Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a good week for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 2.6% to US$140. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$3.0b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 46% to hit US$1.32 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:EEFT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Euronet Worldwide from seven analysts is for revenues of US$3.43b in 2022 which, if met, would be a solid 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 313% to US$5.53. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.45b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.06 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$175, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Euronet Worldwide, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$190 and the most bearish at US$165 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Euronet Worldwide is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Euronet Worldwide's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.4% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Euronet Worldwide is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Euronet Worldwide. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Euronet Worldwide analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Euronet Worldwide .

