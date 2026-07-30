Euronet Worldwide Inc. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $79.1 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $97.7 million, or $2.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Euronet Worldwide Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.0 million or $2.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $1.108 billion from $1.074 billion last year.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $79.1 Mln. vs. $97.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.108 Bln vs. $1.074 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 10 % To 15 %

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