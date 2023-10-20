News & Insights

Markets
EEFT

Euronet Worldwide Gains On Upbeat Quarterly Results

October 20, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of electronic payment services provider Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) are rising more than 8% Friday morning after reporting upbeat third-quarter results, above analysts' expectations. The company's fourth-quarter earnings outlook also came in above consensus estimates.

Net income in the third quarter increased to $104.2 million, or $2.05 per share, from $97.7 million, or $1.87 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.72 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.70 per share.

Quarterly revenues were $1.004 billion, an 8% increase from $931.3 million a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $983.68 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $1.75, above the Street view of $1.68.

EEFT, currently at $83.75, has traded in the range of $73.84 - $121.55 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EEFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.