Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.12, changing hands as high as $141.24 per share. Euronet Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEFT's low point in its 52 week range is $101.18 per share, with $167.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.