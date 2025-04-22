Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. Revenues are expected to be $916.3 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Euronet Worldwide metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- EFT Processing Segment' should come in at $238.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Money Transfer Segment' stands at $410.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- epay Segment' should arrive at $268.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Euronet Worldwide have demonstrated returns of -15.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EEFT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

