Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Price Target Increased by 7.13% to 121.07

The average one-year price target for Euronet Worldwide (NasdaqGS:EEFT) has been revised to 121.07 / share. This is an increase of 7.13% from the prior estimate of 113.02 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 106.05 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.02% from the latest reported closing price of 108.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronet Worldwide. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEFT is 0.27%, a decrease of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.63% to 54,358K shares. The put/call ratio of EEFT is 2.90, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,688K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,710K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 18.70% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,810K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 19.15% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,077K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 22.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,483K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 29.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,474K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEFT by 31.67% over the last quarter.

Euronet Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Euronet Worldwide is a leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. These services include comprehensive ATM, POS and card outsourcing services, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions, cash-based and online-initiated consumer-to-consumer and business-to-business money transfer services, and electronic distribution of prepaid mobile phone time and other prepaid products. Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 43,956 ATMs, approximately 324,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 61 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 717,000 POS terminals at approximately 328,000 retailer locations in 55 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 447,000 locations serving 159 countries. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 175 countries.

