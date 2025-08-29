Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Euronet Worldwide (EEFT). Shares have lost about 3.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Euronet Worldwide due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Euronet Q2 Earnings Fall Short of Estimates on Elevated Expenses

Euronet reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.56, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The bottom line rose 14% year over year.

Total revenues improved 9% year over year and 6% on a constant-currency basis to $1.1 billion. However, the top line missed the consensus mark by 0.1%.

The weaker-than-expected quarterly results were affected by a decline in intra-U.S. transactions and an increased expense level. However, rising transaction volumes, a strong global payment network, and growth in digital payments and cross-border transactions partially offset the negatives.

EEFT’s Q2 Update

EEFT’s net income was $97.6 million, which rose 17.4% year over year. Operating income climbed 18% year over year and 13% on a constant-currency basis to $158.6 million.

Total operating expenses of $915.7 million increased 7.5% year over year due to higher direct operating costs, salaries and benefits, and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 16% year over year and 11% on a constant-currency basis to $206.2 million.

EEFT’s Segmental Performances

The EFT Processing segment’s revenues rose 11% year over year and 6% on a constant-currency basis to $338.5 million in the second quarter. However, the metric was lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $110.6 million, which advanced 5% year over year and remained constant on a constant-currency basis.

Operating income grew 6% year over year and 1% on a constant-currency basis to $84.6 million.

Rising transaction volumes across most markets, added access fees and interchange fees and expansion into new markets benefited the unit’s performance.

The epay segment recorded revenues of $280.1 million, which grew 7% year over year and 5% on a constant-currency basis. The metric beat the consensus mark of $279.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 17% from the year-ago figure and improved 15% on a constant-currency basis to $32.8 million.

Operating income was $31.1 million, which advanced 19% year over year and 17% on a constant-currency basis. Transactions in the unit totaled 1,107 million, which remains consistent year over year.

The segment’s quarterly results benefited from improved digital branded payment and a shift in product mix.

The Money Transfer segment posted revenues of $457.9 million, which rose 9% year over year and 6% on a constant-currency basis. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $456.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA advanced 33% year over year and 28% on a constant-currency basis to $71.6 million.

Operating income of $65.6 million improved 39% year over year and 33% on a constant-currency basis. Total transactions grew 4% year over year to 46.1 million as a result of higher cross-border transactions, expansion of the global payment network and direct-to-consumer digital transactions. However, the upside was partly offset by lower intra-U.S. transactions.

Corporate and Other expenses rose to $22.7 million year over year from $19.1 million.

EEFT’s Financial Update (As of June 30, 2025)

Euronet exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.3 billion, which increased 3.9% as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Total assets of $6.6 billion increased from $5.8 billion at 2024-end.

Debt obligations, net of the current portion, amounted to $1 billion, down from $1.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Short-term debt was $1.4 billion.

Equity increased to $1.4 billion from the 2024-end figure of $1.2 billion.

There was roughly $884.2 million left under EEFT’s revolving credit facilities at the second-quarter end.

EEFT Reaffirms 2025 Bottom-Line View

Management has reaffirmed its estimates, achieving adjusted EPS growth in the 12-16% range in 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Euronet Worldwide has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It's no surprise Euronet Worldwide has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Euronet Worldwide belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, SouthState (SSB), has gained 8% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2025.

SouthState reported revenues of $664.77 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +56.2%. EPS of $2.30 for the same period compares with $1.79 a year ago.

SouthState is expected to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +14.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

SouthState has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SouthState Corporation (SSB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.