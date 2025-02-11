EURONET WORLDWIDE Earnings Preview: Recent $EEFT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EURONET WORLDWIDE ($EEFT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,065,056,256 and earnings of $2.09 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EEFT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EURONET WORLDWIDE Insider Trading Activity

EURONET WORLDWIDE insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J CAPONECCHI (CEO, epay and APAC Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,034 shares for an estimated $5,547,515 .

. NIKOS FOUNTAS (CEO, EFT EMEA Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,479 shares for an estimated $2,224,323 .

. JUAN BIANCHI (CEO, Money Transfer Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,440 shares for an estimated $1,662,903 .

. MARTIN L. BRUCKNER (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,397 shares for an estimated $1,008,383.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EURONET WORLDWIDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of EURONET WORLDWIDE stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.