Euronet Worldwide (BIT:1EEFT) Price Target Decreased by 12.66% to 77.15

The average one-year price target for Euronet Worldwide (BIT:1EEFT) has been revised to €77.15 / share. This is a decrease of 12.66% from the prior estimate of €88.34 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €60.14 to a high of €100.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.53% from the latest reported closing price of €60.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 587 funds or institutions reporting positions in Euronet Worldwide. This is an decrease of 208 owner(s) or 26.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1EEFT is 0.26%, an increase of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.31% to 46,777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,994K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 90.33%.

American Century Companies holds 1,773K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%.

Voss Capital holds 1,430K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares , representing an increase of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EEFT by 9.95% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,358K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,415K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EEFT by 70.22% over the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,348K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,080K shares , representing an increase of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1EEFT by 0.31% over the last quarter.

