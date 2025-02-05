Euronet Worldwide to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results on February 13, 2025

Euronet will release its Q4 and full-year 2024 earnings on February 13, 2025, followed by a conference call.

$EEFT Insider Trading Activity

$EEFT insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN J CAPONECCHI (CEO, epay and APAC Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,034 shares for an estimated $5,547,515 .

. NIKOS FOUNTAS (CEO, EFT EMEA Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,479 shares for an estimated $2,224,323 .

. JUAN BIANCHI (CEO, Money Transfer Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,440 shares for an estimated $1,662,903 .

. MARTIN L. BRUCKNER (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,397 shares for an estimated $1,008,383.

$EEFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $EEFT stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LEAWOOD, Kansas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results prior to the market opening on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.





The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on





http://ir.euronetworldwide.com





. Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at





Euronet Worldwide Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call





to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended participants join the call five minutes prior to the event start.





A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at



http://ir.euronetworldwide.com



and will remain available for one year.







About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.







Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit card processing, ATMs, POS services, branded payments, foreign currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster, and more secure for everyone.





A leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payments network that includes 55,292 installed ATMs, approximately 949,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 67 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 766,000 POS terminals at approximately 348,000 retailer locations in 63 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 595,000 locations serving 198 countries and territories. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company's website at



www.euronetworldwide.com



.



