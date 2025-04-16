Euronet Worldwide to Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings on April 24, 2025

Euronet will release Q1 2025 earnings on April 24 and host a conference call for discussion.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 earnings results on April 24, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, with a presentation available via webcast on their investor relations website. Participants can also join the call by phone after registering for dial-in information. A replay of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the event and will remain online for a year. Euronet, a global leader in financial technology and payment solutions, offers a wide range of services including money transfers, card processing, and ATM services across over 200 countries. The company has a robust payment network featuring more than 55,000 ATMs and approximately 1.16 million POS terminals worldwide.

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release first quarter 2025 earnings results prior to the market opening on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.





The conference call and accompanying slide show presentation will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on



http://ir.euronetworldwide.com



. Participants wanting to access the conference call by telephone must register at



Euronet Worldwide First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call



to receive dial-in information. While not required, it is recommended participants join the call five minutes prior to the event start.





A webcast replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event at



http://ir.euronetworldwide.com



and will remain available for one year.







About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.







Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit card processing, ATMs, POS services, branded payments, foreign currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster, and more secure for everyone.





A leading global financial technology solutions and payments provider, Euronet has developed an extensive global payments network that includes 55,248 installed ATMs, approximately 1,160,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 64 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 777,000 POS terminals at approximately 362,000 retailer locations in 64 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 607,000 locations serving 197 countries and territories. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the Company's website at



www.euronetworldwide.com



.



