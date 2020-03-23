Euronet Unit to Continue Services Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT subsidiary, Ria Money Transfer will continue its money transfer services across 160 countries amid the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.



As a global leader in money remittances services, Ria Money provides fast, reliable and affordable money transfers to millions of customers as well as currency exchange, mobile top-up, bill payment and check cashing services in selected markets.



The novel coronavirus has caused a crisis for the world economy and markets. With over 137,000 cases confirmed in countries all over the world, the World Health Organization has declared the virus to be a global pandemic, meaning that it will have a sustained global impact.



The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down over 1,300 points on Wednesday. Many major stock indexes around the world were down more than 4 percent.



Apart from assisting the customers with its money transfer services, Ria Money is also taking precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus pandemic and limit the spread of the virus. Remittances are considered to be vital for a number of people staying abroad, who need to provide support to their families at their homes.



In order to support the people in this period of crisis, online services will remain available to customers. Further, the services of Ria money are available to the customers in the United States through Walmart2World.



Ria Money along with multiple teams has also enforced contingency plans to curtail any disruptions, which might take place in the near future.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 42.9%% in a year's time, compared with the industry's decline of 37.8%.

Other Companies in the Same Space



Some other companies in the same space include PRA Group, Inc. PRAA, Houlihan Lokey, Inc. HLI and Moody's Corporation MCO, which beat earnings estimates in the last reported quarter by 20%, 18.92% and 4.17%, respectively.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



