Euronet Teams Up With Visa to Boost Global Money Transfers

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT Money Transfer unit recently entered into a partnership with the leader in digital payments, Visa Inc. V. The unit includes Ria Money Transfer, Xe and Dandelion.

This collaboration will enable Euronet to integrate Visa Direct into its services, enhancing its reach and expanding its Dandelion network to support real-time payouts to more than 4 billion debit cards. EEFT customers can now transfer money directly to Visa debit cards worldwide within minutes, using only the recipient’s name and card number. The transaction process is secured by Visa’s state-of-the-art payment security protocols alongside Euronet’s rigorous compliance standards, ensuring safety and convenience for both senders and recipients.

The recent collaboration is expected to enhance the digital capabilities of Dandelion, which span more than 3.2 billion mobile wallets, 4 billion bank accounts and 624,000 physical locations in nearly 200 countries and territories.

Moreover, the move of integrating Visa Direct in Euronet’s services to aid the debit cardholders seamlessly and securely transfer money across any corner of the globe seems to be a time-opportune one amid the widespread usage of debit cards for conducting purchases. It will also enable EEFT’s Money Transfer segment to stay aligned with modern payment trends, offering a more comprehensive and agile digital payout infrastructure.

Per the World Bank, more than half of the people aged 15 and above possess a debit card. The Nilson Report projects that global debit and prepaid card purchases are likely to exceed $1.1 trillion by 2029.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Euronet

Dandelion’s enhanced capabilities as a result of the latest initiative are expected to benefit the Money Transfer segment. Dandelion is a premier platform specializing in real-time cross-border payments. It enables seamless transaction processing and settlement for both individuals and businesses, offering diverse payout options such as direct bank deposits, cash pickups and mobile wallet credits. The platform serves as the payment infrastructure behind brands like Xe and Ria, while also supporting a wide network of third-party banks, fintech companies and major technology firms.

Revenues in the Money Transfer unit advanced 9% year over year in the first quarter of 2025. The segment processed transactions of 44.6 million in the quarter, up 10% year over year.

EEFT’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Euronet have gained 7.1% year to date against the industry’s 2.7% decline. EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Finance space are Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK and Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Capital Bancorp outpaced estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 14.78%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBNK’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 28.6% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 32.4% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for CBNK’s earnings has moved 10.4% north in the past 30 days.

Enterprise Financial Services earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFSC’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 6.6% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 5.5% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for EFSC’s earnings has moved 5.5% north in the past 30 days.

Capital Bancorp stock has gained 15.4% year to date. However, shares of Enterprise Financial Services have lost 3.4% in the same time frame.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.