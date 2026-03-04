Euronet Stock Has Tanked 22% This Past Year, but One Fund Doubled Down With an $8 Million Buy Anyway

Key Points

Grizzlyrock Capital increased its Euronet Worldwide stake by 106,215 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $8.28 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The fund’s quarter-end position value rose by $7.85 million, reflecting both new purchases and share price movement.

The post-transaction holding stood at 126,315 shares valued at $9.61 million.

On February 17, 2026, Grizzlyrock Capital disclosed a buy of 106,215 shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), an estimated $8.28 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Grizzlyrock Capital increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 106,215 shares. The estimated value of the buy was $8.28 million, calculated using the average closing price during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund’s quarter-end position in Euronet Worldwide rose by $7.85 million to $9.61 million, reflecting both the additional shares and movements in the stock price.

What else to know

Euronet Worldwide now represents 7.2% of Grizzlyrock Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GSM: $18.91 million (14.2% of AUM) NYSE: GEL: $9.83 million (7.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: EEFT: $9.61 million (7.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: MGNI: $9.28 million (6.9% of AUM) NYSE: AMN: $8.76 million (6.6% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, EEFT shares were priced at $75, down 22% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.24 billion Net income (TTM) $310.60 million Price (as of Wednesay) $75

Company snapshot

Euronet Worldwide offers electronic fund transfer processing, prepaid product distribution, and global money transfer services, operating extensive ATM, POS, and agent networks worldwide.

The company generates revenue through transaction fees, service charges, and commissions across its EFT, epay, and Money Transfer segments.

It serves financial institutions, retailers, merchants, content providers, and consumers seeking secure payment and remittance solutions.

Euronet Worldwide is a global provider of payment and transaction processing solutions, leveraging a broad network of ATMs and hundreds of thousands of POS terminals. The company’s multi-segment platform enables diversified revenue streams from electronic payments, prepaid products, and money transfers. Euronet Worldwide’s scale and integrated technology infrastructure position it as a leading facilitator of secure, cross-border financial transactions for institutional and retail clients.

What this transaction means for investors

Grizzlyrock is making a meaningful bet on global payments infrastructure at a time when sentiment is soft. Euronet stock is down 22% over the past year, yet the business just delivered $4.24 billion in revenue and $9.61 in adjusted earnings per share for 2025. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, climbed 10% to $743.7 million, and net income attributable to shareholders reached $309.5 million.



The fourth quarter was mixed, with operating income pressured in Money Transfer, but digital momentum remains intact. Direct-to-consumer digital transfers grew more than 30%, and management is guiding for 10% to 15% adjusted EPS growth in 2026.



Within a portfolio that leans toward cyclical and niche names, a 7% weight signals real conviction. Euronet is not a flashy fintech. It is a scaled operator of ATMs, merchant acquiring, and cross-border rails across more than 200 countries. If transaction growth, digital expansion, and disciplined capital allocation continue, today’s multiple could look more like a reset than a warning sign.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Euronet Worldwide. The Motley Fool recommends Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

