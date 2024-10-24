Euronet reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.03, consensus $3.12

Reports Q3 revenue $1.1B, consensus $1.08B. “I am pleased that we achieved a third quarter adjusted EPS of $3.03, an 11% increase over the prior year’s $2.72. I also point out that we did not include in our adjusted EPS approximately $0.28 per share related to an investment gain. Had we done so, adjusted EPS would have been $3.31. This year’s third quarter is a great reminder of how our product and geographic diversity helps to provide consistency in our earnings. Moreover, with our 17% nine months year to date adjusted EPS growth, we are well on track to be at the top end of the range with good prospects to exceed the range,” stated Michael Brown, Euronet’s (EEFT) chairman and CEO.

