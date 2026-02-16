Euronet Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Increasing Expenses

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.39, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. However, the bottom line rose 15% year over year.

Total revenues improved 6% year over year and 1% on a constant-currency basis to $1.1 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 0.2%.

The quarterly earnings were affected due to U.S. immigration reforms and economic impacts on sending customers, and an increased expense level. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by rising strategic buyouts and global expansions.

EEFT’s Q4 Update

EEFT’s net income was $51.5 million, which rose 13.9% year over year. Operating income declined 18% year over year and 23% on a constant-currency basis to $101 million.

Total operating expenses of $1 billion increased 9% year over year due to higher direct operating costs, salaries and benefits, and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 5% year over year and remained stable on a constant-currency basis at $174.3 million.

EEFT’s Segmental Performances

The EFT Processing segment’s revenues rose 14% year over year and 8% on a constant-currency basis to $303.3 million in the fourth quarter. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $72.7 million, which advanced 18% year over year and 13% on a constant-currency basis.

Operating income grew 15% year over year and 11% on a constant-currency basis to $42.8 million. Total transactions of 4,306 million improved 34% year over year.

The segment’s quarterly results benefited from strategic expansion into new markets, merchant buyouts, increasing transactions across most markets and fee increase opportunities.

The epay segment recorded revenues of $353.6 million, which rose 3% year over year but fell 2% on a constant-currency basis. The metric beat the consensus mark of $350.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 2% from the year-ago figure and 8% on a constant-currency basis to $48.8 million.

Operating income was $47.3 million, which declined 1% year over year and 7% on a constant-currency basis. Transactions in the unit totaled 1.2 billion, which remained stable year over year.

The segment’s quarterly results were affected by an outsized impact of promotional campaign revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Money Transfer segment posted revenues of $454.4 million, which rose 3% year over year but fell 1% on a constant-currency basis. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $459.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% year over year and 5% on a constant-currency basis to $63.8 million.

Operating income of $37.2 million declined 36% year over year and 41% on a constant-currency basis. Total transactions of 46.7 million fell from 46.9 million a year ago due to a decline in U.S.-originated money transfers, influenced by U.S. immigration reforms and economic impacts on sending customers.

Corporate and Other expenses rose to $26.3 million year over year from $21 million.

EEFT’s Financial Update (As of Dec. 31, 2025)

Euronet exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1 billion, which decreased 18.7% as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Total assets of $6.5 billion increased from $5.8 billion at 2024-end.

Debt obligations, net of the current portion, amounted to $1 billion and declined 8.6% from Dec. 31, 2024. Short-term debt was $984.2 million.

Equity increased to $1.3 billion from the 2024-end figure of $1.2 billion.

There was roughly $1.8 billion left under EEFT’s revolving credit facilities at the fourth-quarter end.

Euronet’s Full-Year Update

In 2025, Euronet’s adjusted EPS improved 12% year over year to $9.61. Total revenues were $4.2 billion, which rose 6% year over year and 4% on a constant-currency basis.

Operating income advanced 5% year over year and 1% on a constant-currency basis to $529.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $743.7 million improved 10% year over year and 6% on a constant-currency basis. Revenues from the EFT Processing segment advanced 11% year over year in 2025. Revenues from the epay and Money Transfer units witnessed year-over-year increases of 3% and 6%, respectively.

EEFT’s 2026 Bottom-Line View

Management estimates achieving adjusted EPS growth in the 10-15% range in 2026.

EEFT’s Zacks Rank

EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the business services space, including Mastercard Incorporated MA, Visa Inc. V and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH, have also reported their financial results for the December quarter of 2025. Here’s how they had performed:

Mastercard reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. The bottom line improved 25% year over year. The quarterly results were aided by growing cross-border volumes, an increase in switched transactions and solid growth in value-added services revenues. However, the upside was partly offset by MA’s elevated operating expenses due to acquisitions and administrative costs.

Visa reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14. The bottom line increased 15% year over year. The quarterly results benefited from higher payments and cross-border volumes. Resilient consumer spending remains a tailwind. However, the upside was partly offset by V’s increased operating expenses and lower-than-expected processed transactions.

Marsh reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line advanced 10% year over year. The quarterly results benefited from solid growth in the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting unit, particularly from the Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Marsh Management Consulting businesses. However, the upside was partially offset by MRSH’s elevated operating expenses, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits.

