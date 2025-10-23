Euronet Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Digital Transformation Efforts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $3.62, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. The bottom line rose 19% year over year.

Total revenues improved 4.2% year over year and 1% on a constant-currency basis to $1.1 billion. However, the top line missed the consensus mark by 4.2%.

The quarterly earnings benefited from strategic buyouts, investments in digital and Dandelion products, and global expansions. However, an increased expense level partially offset the positives.

EEFT’s Q3 Update

EEFT’s net income was $122 million, which fell 19.5% year over year. Operating income climbed 7% year over year and 2% on a constant-currency basis to $195 million.

Total operating expenses of $950.7 million increased 3.7% year over year due to higher direct operating costs, salaries and benefits, and selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 8% year over year and 4% on a constant-currency basis to $244.6 million.

EEFT’s Segmental Performances

The EFT Processing segment’s revenues rose 10% year over year and 5% on a constant-currency basis to $409.4 million in the third quarter. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $421.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $154.7 million, which advanced 9% year over year and 4% on a constant-currency basis.

Operating income grew 9% year over year and 4% on a constant-currency basis to $128.1 million.

The segment’s quarterly results benefited from strategic expansion with banking services, merchant buyouts and product launches across key markets.

The epay segment recorded revenues of $286.5 million, which declined 1% year over year and 5% on a constant-currency basis. The metric missed the consensus mark of $305.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 5% from the year-ago figure and improved 2% on a constant-currency basis to $32.5 million.

Operating income was $31 million, which advanced 7% year over year and 4% on a constant-currency basis. Transactions in the unit totaled 1,148 million, which increased 2% year over year.

The segment’s quarterly results benefited from improved payments and expansion of branded content distribution, partially offset by the discontinuation of a mobile activation product in the United States.

The Money Transfer segment posted revenues of $452.4 million, which rose 3% year over year and 1% on a constant-currency basis. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $471.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA advanced 3% year over year but fell 1% on a constant-currency basis to $65.9 million.

Operating income of $59.3 million improved 2% year over year but decreased 2% on a constant-currency basis. Total transactions grew 2% year over year to 45.1 million as a result of ongoing digital transformation, driven by strategic partnerships with leading wallets, banks and fintechs across Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa, and investments in digital and Dandelion products.

Corporate and Other expenses rose to $23.4 million year over year from $22.3 million.

EEFT’s Financial Update (As of Sept. 30, 2025)

Euronet exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion, which decreased 8.3% as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Total assets of $6.3 billion increased from $5.8 billion at 2024-end.

Debt obligations, net of the current portion, amounted to $1.1 billion, declined 5.6% as of Dec. 31, 2024. Short-term debt was $1.2 billion.

Equity increased to $1.3 billion from the 2024-end figure of $1.2 billion.

There was roughly $1.8 billion left under EEFT’s revolving credit facilities at the third-quarter end.

EEFT Reaffirms 2025 Bottom-Line View

Management has reaffirmed its estimates, achieving adjusted EPS growth in the 12-16% range in 2025.

EEFT’s Zacks Rank

EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

