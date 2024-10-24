Euronet price target raised to $150 from $145 at Monness Crespi

Monness Crespi raised the firm’s price target on Euronet (EEFT) to $150 from $145 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company exceeded sales expectations and missed EBITDA while adjusted earnings came in light, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to believe Euronet’s guidance “serves more as a through the cycle goal post.”

