Euronet Fortifies Presence in Greece With CrediaBank Deal

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT recently signed a definitive deal to purchase the merchant acquiring business of CrediaBank S.A., the fifth-largest operating bank in Greece. Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

As part of the agreement, Euronet will also deliver proprietary technology services to CrediaBank and empower the latter’s customers with a wide array of cash and card-based acquiring, alternative and online acquiring, and tokenized payment options. In addition to this, both organizations will jointly develop a consumer digital wallet enabling account-to-account transactions.

The recently announced agreement will integrate CrediaBank’s merchant portfolio with Euronet’s existing merchant acquiring operations in Greece. The combined business is anticipated to process over $22 billion annually and cater to more than 240,000 merchants. The partnership also allows Euronet exclusive sales distribution access through CrediaBank’s branch network.

Euronet and CrediaBank will also introduce a modern digital wallet powered by EEFT’s wallet platform and payment infrastructure. This new solution will integrate IRIS, Greece’s national instant payment system, to facilitate account-to-account transactions and will include loyalty and other value-added features. The resultant benefit of this move will be expectedly increased transaction volumes and broader customer reach.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Euronet

The latest initiative reflects Euronet’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Europe, deliver innovative digital payment solutions to the market and harness the potential opportunities related to the ongoing shift in Europe toward real-time, cardless payment options.

The deal is anticipated to broaden the reach of Euronet, owing to a widely spread ATM network and merchant base of CrediaBank across Greece. The increased adoption of the EEFT platform is likely to boost revenues in the days ahead.

EEFT’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Euronet have declined 14.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.7% fall. EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT, APi Group Corporation APG and WEX Inc. WEX. While GigaCloud Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APi Group and WEX each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of GigaCloud Technology outpaced estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 45.60%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCT’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 4.9% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 8.8% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for GCT’s earnings has moved 7.7% north in the past 60 days.

APi Group’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 17.1% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 12.3% from the 2024 figure. The consensus mark for APG’s earnings has moved 0.7% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of WEX outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 3.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WEX’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 4.3% from the 2024 figure. The estimate for revenues implies growth of 0.8% from the 2024 number. The consensus mark for WEX’s earnings has moved 0.3% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of GigaCloud Technology and APi Group have gained 45.4% and 15.8%, respectively, in the past three months. However, the WEX stock has dipped 1% in the same time frame.

