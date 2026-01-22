Euronet Expands Issuing Reach via Strategic Partnership With DXC

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT has teamed up with DXC Technology in a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing global issuing, revolving credit and payment capabilities for financial institutions. This collaboration brings together DXC’s Hogan core banking platform and Euronet’s Ren issuing and payments solution. It aims to help banks, fintechs and other financial services organizations launch card and credit programs faster while simplifying complex back-end operations like reconciliation and settlement.

The initial phase will focus on pre-integrated solutions supporting credit, debit and revolving credit programs, along with payment acceptance gateways. Over time, the collaboration is expected to extend into broader issuing and transaction services, allowing EEFT to embed its capabilities deeper into client workflows across regions and use cases.

For Euronet, this partnership reinforces its position as a comprehensive payments provider rather than a standalone processor. By combining Ren’s cutting-edge issuing and processing technology with DXC’s established presence in global banking platforms, EEFT can engage more directly with financial institutions modernizing legacy systems while reducing integration complexity and accelerating time to market.

As digital-first competitors expand card-based and embedded payment offerings, banks are reassessing their issuing and payments infrastructure to improve speed, flexibility and consistency across channels and regions. This reevaluation is sparking a growing interest in more integrated issuing and processing frameworks that can facilitate quicker product launches, smoother customer onboarding and simpler operations, especially as payment use cases continue to expand and evolve digitally.

The partnership positions EEFT to strengthen its role in the evolving payments ecosystem. Over time, this integration could support higher recurring transaction volumes, strengthen client relationships and unlock new opportunities in markets without significant incremental investment.

EEFT’s Price Performance

Over the past year, EEFT shares have fallen 24.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 15.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EEFT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are Maximus, Inc. MMS, Remitly Global, Inc. RELY and Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maximus’ current-year earnings of $8.19 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Maximus beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 29.3%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $5.5 billion, implying 0.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Remitly Global’s current-year earnings of 13 cents per share has remained stable over the past 60 days. Remitly Global beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, implying 28.2% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bowman Consulting Group’s current-year earnings of $1.61 per share has remained stable over the past seven days. Bowman Consulting Group beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 135.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $490 million, implying 14.9% year-over-year growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.