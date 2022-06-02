Euronet (EEFT) Unit Extends Recurring Solution to More Countries

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT digital payments processing business segment, epay, recently announced that it intends to expand the reach of its recurring billing solution launched last year — Renewal to more channel partners and countries such as Australia, the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates, the Nordic countries, Germany, Singapore and Mexico. Following the latest move, Renewal can be availed across 14 countries, while plans remain in place to include more countries and retailers on the list of accessing the Renewal solution.

The recurring billing platform enables companies and brand partners across the globe to seamlessly transform their digital products into a subscription model. Consequently, they can sell subscription-based digital products on the widespread network of retailers, telecommunication companies, and mobile wallet partners of epay and earn steady monthly or annual subscription revenues. Over 760,000 point-of-sale terminals spread across 63 countries can be leveraged for selling the products as well, highlighting the vast reach that can be capitalized on.

Renewal paves the way for a single connection of retailers with epay, which offers the former the opportunity to utilize and distribute multiple subscriptions from well-known worldwide brands. As subscription models usually tend to focus more on customer retention than on customer acquisition, partners availing of the Renewal solution is likely to benefit on the back of advanced revenue models and long-term consumer relationships. Meanwhile, consumers will enjoy the benefits of using the subscription-based digital products on a mobile or PC consequent to purchasing the same from providers of their choice.

The latest effort reflects Euronet’s sincere efforts to expand its product portfolio and boost its global presence. EEFT’s innovative technologies, when combined with its vast global merchant network and strong relationships with over 1,000 brands, will further accelerate the extension of its recurring billing solution. Additionally, increased availability of the Renewal solution is likely to offer a boost to the performance of Euronet’s epay segment, which continues to benefit on the back of consistent expansion of the digital distribution channel, and digital branded payments and mobile growth.

Another notable endeavor of Euronet highlighted through the recent product expansion is to capture massive growth prospects of the global subscription economy. Growing consumer inclination toward utilizing subscription-based products, the digitization trend inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of advanced technologies and steady revenue and cash flow generation assured by subscription-based models continue to drive growth prospects of the subscription economy. According to the UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Office, the economy is anticipated to witness an 18% average annual growth rate over the 2020-2025 period.

Shares of Euronet have surged 10.4% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 8.2%. EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Finance space are Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG, Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation OCSL. While Capital City Bank flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Encore Capital and Oaktree Specialty Lending carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Capital City Bank delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.93%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCBG’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 10.1%, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 1.4% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for Capital City Bank’s 2022 earnings has moved 17.8% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of Encore Capital outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 80.40%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECPG’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 14.4% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for Encore Capital’s 2022 earnings has moved 57.5% north in the past 30 days.

Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.63%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OCSL’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 12.5%, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 21.5% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s 2022 earnings has moved 4.3% north in the past 30 days.

Encore Capital stock has gained 3% in the past six months. Meanwhile, shares of Capital City Bank and Oaktree Specialty Lending have lost 0.5% and 5.2%, respectively, in the same time frame.

