Euronet (EEFT) Software to Aid Real-Time Transactions for BPI

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT REN Connect software will allow Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) to take part in the region’s real-time payments network called Instapay. Notably, REN Connect is a product in the company’s REN Ecosystem of payments technologies. BPI will also utilize the company’s REN Connect GO products along with its Instapay real-time payments connection.



With this new deal, BPI will be able to implement REN Connect to quickly interface to the new ISO 20022 standards employed by Instapay and integrate the same with the bank’s channels.



Real-time transactions use ISO 20022, a new messaging standard that is being used across the globe for its improved data and remittance information. Banks will be able to provide unique services to customers by leveraging the real-time payment infrastructure.



New benefits like comprehensive reconciliation, better invoice information at scale and manual processes to decrease DSO are expected to enhance user experience. This is not the first time that Euronet is trying to help other institutions with its cutting-edge technology.



Real-time payments are the need of the hour and the leading financial miscellaneous service provider is well-positioned to offer these message-translation services through its REN Ecosystem.



Last December, the company's arm Euronet India Services Pvt. Ltd migrated the Cosmos Bank in India to the modern processing technologies of Euronet’s REN Ecosystem. The company even launched an on-demand “pay as you grow” service model for boosting the bank’s card-based and real-time account-based payment methods.



By using the next-gen REN Ecosystem, the company is able to substitute the bank’s on-premise switching system with cloud-based solutions like a core processing platform. This allows services including ATM and device driving as well as card management services.



The company is leveraging its REN Connect product to change message formats and streamline integration between Cosmos Bank’s back-office systems and the national payment networks in a low-code environment.

