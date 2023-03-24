Euronet (EEFT) Ria to Sponsor Inter Milan, Lift Brand Awareness

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT recently announced that its subsidiary, Ria Money Transfer, agreed to be an official sponsor of FC Internazionale Milano, the famous Italian football club commonly known as Inter Milan. The deal is likely to continue through the 2025 season.

The sports sponsorship is expected to boost Euronet’s Ria brand’s awareness internationally, which will benefit the company’s Money Transfer segment. This unit encompasses Xe, Dandelion and Ria Money Transfer businesses. The deal is expected to be crucial for Euronet as Inter Milan has a fanbase of more than 500 million around the globe.

Ria has a presence in more than 180 countries and territories, making it a perfect fit for the football club. The move from Euronet is a prudent one, given the fact that the global remittance market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming days. Its Money Transfer segment accounted for 42% of its total revenues in 2022. The company has also been expanding its digital presence and bolstering its remittance service capabilities.

Payments technology juggernaut Visa Inc. V recently revealed in its “Money Travels: 2023 Digital Remittances Adoption” research report that digital remittances are becoming the most sought-after method of payments internationally. This is expected to create huge opportunities for companies providing money transfer services like Euronet, MoneyGram International, Inc. MGI and The Western Union Company WU.

The certainty and security of digital transactions is expected to drive the demand for digital remittances. While traditional modes of money transfer expose one to unexpected delays and higher fees charged by banks, the digital option makes the process more seamless and secure.

Given the stiff competition prevalent in the U.S. market, MoneyGram is focusing on diversifying its revenue mix geographically to align with the global remittance market growth and pursue higher-margin corridors. MGI leverages partnerships and collaborations to boost its remittance business.

Western Union has a significant grasp on international money transfers and introduces unique products to capture new customers. For example, WU collaborated with Australian fintech Beforepay to enhance cross-border money transfers with a Send Now, Pay Later service.

Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Euronet shares have gained 41.3% in the past six months compared with the 3.6% rise of the industry. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.