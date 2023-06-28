Euronet (EEFT) Joins Mastercard Programs to Boost Ren Platform

Euronet EEFT has announced its participation in Mastercard's MA Mastercard Fintech Express and Mastercard Engage programs in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). This collaboration not only demonstrates Euronet's commitment to delivering advanced payment solutions on a global scale but also emphasizes its focus on the LAC market.



Euronet's Ren payments platform is at the center of this initiative. Euronet's participation in the Mastercard Fintech Express and Mastercard Engage programs marks an important step toward increasing the visibility of its Ren payments platform in the Latin America and Caribbean market.

More on Ren

Euronet's Ren payments platform is a robust financial solution that offers customers the choice between utilizing a public cloud and EEFT’s private cloud network. With Ren, Euronet provides comprehensive payments processing capabilities and facilitates seamless payment experiences for its clients. By leveraging Ren's features, including its microservices-based architecture, full API exposure and 100% uptime design, Euronet clients can thrive in the rapidly evolving payments landscape.



By joining the Mastercard Fintech Express and Mastercard Engage programs, Euronet aims to increase the visibility of its advanced payment solutions and strengthen its commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial technology solutions on a global scale, with a particular focus on the Latin America and Caribbean market.

Benefits for EEFT

The Latin America and Caribbean region represent a significant opportunity for growth in the payments market. Joining the Mastercard Fintech Express program as a Bank Identification Number sponsor and issuer processor positions Euronet as a leading payment solutions provider in the industry. Also, this participation not only enables Euronet to expand its services beyond the Latin American and Caribbean region but also emphasizes its commitment to global expansion and innovation. By leveraging the Mastercard Engage program, Euronet gains access to a global network of experts.



As the Latin America and Caribbean payments market continues to evolve, Euronet's Ren payments platform stands ready to empower clients and drive the future of payments in the region.

How Euronet's Ren Payments Platform Aids Euronet's Money Transfer Unit

Euronet's Ren payments platform plays a vital role in supporting the company's Money Transfer unit. By leveraging the platform's capabilities, Euronet can enhance its money transfer services, enabling seamless and efficient transactions. With its flexible cloud-based infrastructure and Mastercard sponsorship, Euronet ensures strengthening its position as a leading payment solutions provider.

Euronet carries a Zacks #3 (Hold) currently.



Shares of EEFT have rallied 21% year to date compared with the industry’s increase of 5.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Some top-ranked stocks from the same space are Moody's MCO and Virtu Financial VIRT, each carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Moody's delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.26%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved north by 0.2% and 1%, respectively, in the past 30 days. Year to date, MCO shares have gained 21.6%.



Virtu Financial delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved north by 2 cents and 1 cent, respectively, in the past 60 days. Year to date, VIRT shares have lost 13.5%.

