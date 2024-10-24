News & Insights

Stocks

Euronet backs FY24 adjusted EPS view up 10%-15%

October 24, 2024 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The company said, “Taking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, continued double-digit quarterly earnings growth, and historical seasonal patterns, the Company remains confident in its previously announced expectations that its 2024 adjusted EPS will grow 10-15% year-over-year, consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates. Moreover, the Company expects that in 2025 it will again produce adjusted EPS growth in the 10-15% range. This outlook does not include any changes that may develop in foreign exchange rates, interest rates or other unforeseen factors.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EEFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EEFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.