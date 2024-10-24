Euronet backs FY24 adjusted EPS view up 10%-15%

The company said, “Taking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, continued double-digit quarterly earnings growth, and historical seasonal patterns, the Company remains confident in its previously announced expectations that its 2024 adjusted EPS will grow 10-15% year-over-year, consistent with its 10 and 20 year compounded annualized growth rates. Moreover, the Company expects that in 2025 it will again produce adjusted EPS growth in the 10-15% range. This outlook does not include any changes that may develop in foreign exchange rates, interest rates or other unforeseen factors.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EEFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.