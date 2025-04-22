Euronet and Prosegur Cash launch Independent ATM Network in Peru and the Dominican Republic, enhancing cash access in Latin America.

Euronet and Prosegur Cash have announced the launch of their Independent ATM Network (IAD) in Peru and the Dominican Republic, as part of a joint venture branded as LATM. This initiative aims to deploy independent ATMs throughout Latin America, providing ATM As-a-Service solutions to local banks and financial institutions. The launch is backed by Banco Alfin in Peru and Banco BHD in the Dominican Republic. The ATMs will feature LATM branding and will be strategically located in high-traffic areas. Euronet leverages its payments platform and extensive ATM management services, while Prosegur offers cash management and operational services. Both companies express optimism about rapid expansion in the region, marking a significant step in their partnership.

Potential Positives

Launch of Independent ATM Network in Peru and the Dominican Republic enhances Euronet's presence in Latin America, positioning the company for rapid growth in these key markets.

The joint venture with Prosegur Cash combines strengths in ATM services and cash management, showcasing collaboration with recognized local financial institutions like Banco Alfin and Banco BHD.

The deployment of state-of-the-art ATMs in high-demand locations supports Euronet's innovative ATM As-a-Service solutions, expanding service offerings to banks and financial institutions.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the Independent ATM Network's launch may be viewed as a response to increased competition in the Latin American payments and ATM market, potentially highlighting a lack of unique offerings from Euronet.

The press release does not provide specific financial projections or targets for the joint venture, which may raise questions about the anticipated success and profitability of the initiative.

There is no mention of potential risks or challenges associated with the new venture, which might undermine confidence among investors and stakeholders looking for a more comprehensive view of the undertaking.

FAQ

What is the Independent ATM Network launched by Euronet and Prosegur Cash?

The Independent ATM Network, branded as LATM, includes ATMs across Peru and the Dominican Republic to enhance cash accessibility.

Which banks are sponsoring the LATM initiative?

The initiative is sponsored by Banco Alfin in Peru and Banco BHD in the Dominican Republic, both promoting digital innovation.

How will the LATM ATMs benefit international travelers?

The LATM ATMs will be strategically placed in popular destinations to provide easy cash access for international travelers.

What technologies are utilized in the LATM ATMs?

The ATMs leverage Euronet’s Ren payments platform along with Prosegur Cash’s operational services for efficient cash management.

What markets will Euronet and Prosegur Cash target next?

The joint venture aims to expand the IAD initiative across more Latin American countries beyond Peru and the Dominican Republic.

LEAWOOD, Kan. and MADRID, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, and Prosegur Cash (Spanish SE: CASH), a global Cash-In-Transit company with strong leadership in Latin American markets, announced today the launch of their Independent ATM Network (IAD) in Peru and the Dominican Republic. The initiative is part of their joint venture agreement, branded as LATM (a combination of LATAM and ATM), to deploy independent ATMs across most countries of Latin America and provide comprehensive ATM As-a-Service solutions to banks and financial institutions in the region.





The initiative is sponsored by leading local financial institutions in both markets: Banco Alfin, recognized in Peru for its commitment to digitalization and technological innovation, and Banco BHD, the second-largest private bank in the Dominican Republic. The joint venture will provide state-of-the-art ATM solutions in key locations across both countries where cash is needed most, including popular destinations attracting international travelers. The ATMs will feature the distinct and well-recognized LATM branding, showcasing the combined strengths of the parties in providing financial services at scale. The BHD and Alfin brands will also be displayed on respective LATM ATMs in the Dominican Republic and Peru.





The joint venture leverages Euronet’s



Ren payments platform



and the company’s extensive portfolio of value-added ATM management services as well as Prosegur Cash’s customer-centric, on-the-ground operational services for cash management, end-to-end hardware services and facilities management.





“We are thrilled with the launch of our first markets with Independent ATM Networks in Latin America through our joint venture with Prosegur Cash,” said Nikos Fountas, Euronet EVP and CEO EFT Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. “This joint venture positions us for rapid growth in the region. We are confident that we will achieve a rapid pace of ATM deployment in these countries based on well-established local partnerships backed by our global processing centers. The deployment of our IAD in the region is also an excellent platform for providing ATM As-a-Service to banks and financial institutions.”





“The start of operations in Peru and the Dominican Republic represents the full and effective development of the agreement reached with Euronet and is a winning model which we will see soon in many more countries in the region,” said José Antonio Lasanta, CEO of Prosegur Cash, in welcoming the launch in the two countries.







About Prosegur Cash







Prosegur Cash is a company dedicated to cash logistics and cash management that covers the complete cash cycle. It employs around 45,000 people, in more than 31 countries, and in 2023, it obtained revenues of 1,861 million euros. Prosegur Cash is positioned as a global benchmark with a clear vocation for leadership. In addition, the company articulates its social commitment by working on ten of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations in which it considers it can generate a positive impact.





Prosegur Cash is part of The Climate Pledge, an international alliance whose members have pledged to generate zero net carbon emissions by 2040. Prosegur Cash is listed on the Spanish stock exchanges under the symbol CASH.





For more information visit:



www.prosegurcash.com









About Euronet







A global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions, Euronet moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services in more than 200 countries and territories provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.





Starting in Central Europe in 1994, Euronet now supports an extensive global real-time digital and cash payments network that includes 55,248 installed ATMs, approximately 1,160,000 EFT point-of-sale terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 67 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 777,000 point-of-sale terminals at approximately 362,000 retailer locations in 64 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 607,000 locations serving 197 countries and territories with digital connections to 4.1 billion bank accounts and 3.1 billion digital wallet accounts. Euronet serves clients from its corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 67 worldwide offices. For more information, please visit the company's website at



www.euronetworldwide.com



.



