Euronav's Q1 profit gets boost from freight rates, Ukraine war

Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav on Thursday posted a 30% increase in its quarterly core profit, helped by recovering freight rates and a positive impact from the war in Ukraine.

"The conflict in Ukraine has driven considerable dislocation in tanker market freight patterns as sanctions and so-called self-sanctioning by market participants has driven ton-mile growth," the group's chief executive Hugo De Stoop said in an earnings statement.

The group's proportionate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $42.9 million for the first three months of 2022, compared with $33.1 million a year earlier.

