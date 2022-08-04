Euronav's earnings rise as freight markets recover

Adds details, quotes

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belgian oil tanker and storage operator Euronav EUAV.BR on Thursday reported a sharp rise in its quarterly earnings, citing a substantial improvement in freight markets.

"Freight markets have improved substantially since March," Chief Executive Officer Hugo De Stoop said in a statement, with the increase on a counter-seasonal basis that could establish a dynamic market for crude transportation this winter.

He also pointed to recent trading data points, such as China's return to crude procurement, vessel supply metrics and improved oil supply, which have underpinned a recovery in the freight markets that is "unusual for the season".

Under pressure to pump more crude oil after Western sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine curtailed Russian oil exports, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, is set to raise its output goal by 100,000 barrels per day from September.

Euronav, which provides crude oil shipping and storage services, said dislocation from the war had been the key driver of tanker markets since late in the first quarter.

It said the movement of crude had become less efficient as Europe recalibrates its imports from Russia to Atlantic and Middle East sourced barrels instead, a trend which should drive longer ton-miles - an industry measure incorporating volumes and distance.

The expectation going forward was that global oil demand growth would need to be satisfied by non-OPEC producers in the Atlantic Basin, Euronav added.

The Antwerp-based group's proportionate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $74.9 million in the second quarter, up from $22.6 million a year earlier.

Its net loss for the period narrowed to $4.9 million, against a loss of $89.7 million last year.

