Euronav's CEO On Surging Rates Amid The Corona/Oil Price War Market (Podcast)

The last time J Mintzmyer and Value Investor's Edge hosted a virtual investor forum featuring industry analysts, management teams, and investors, all the way back in January 2020, it was like another world. IMO 2020 was still the buzzword, post New Year cyclicality was driving behavior, and coronavirus looked like it was a local issue in China. Meanwhile, a virtual investor forum proved to be quite ahead of the curve.

A lot has changed in two months. So, last week, Mintzmyer and team hosted 15 guests ranging from industry analysts to investors to management teams, with a look at how the shipping situation has changed. The third public episode features Euronav's (EURN) CEO Hugo De Stoop. He discusses the impact of recent events and what capital allocation might look like. Click play above to listen.

2:15 minute mark - How is COVID-19 impacting the crude tanker markets and EURN?

4:45 - How has the oil price war shifted the market - How is EURN positioned?

8:00 - Is this market surge different than last fall with COSCO?

13:00 - Only a few fixtures so far this week, more expected soon?

14:00 - IMO 2020 update, any shift in strategy?

19:45 - Any plans to load up more VLSFO to hedge lower fuel costs?

23:00 - The other ULCC on a new storage contract? Other storage requests?

27:30 - How do the recent resales fit into your fleet and IMO strategy?

31:00 - Any near-term supply risks or overhang on orders?

36:00 - Has your capital allocation strategy shifted at all this year?

40:30 - How to differentiate between vessel acquisitions and repurchases?

43:30 - Clarification on lock-out timing - delay to 1 April? Annual meeting vote?

50:30 - Any shift to your views on leverage? Still ample capacity?

